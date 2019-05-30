Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bourne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Bourne

Notice BOURNE Margaret Mary Margaret's family would like to express their sincere thanks for

the support, cards and Mass Cards they received from family & friends.

Special thanks to Riverside Medical Centre, Adult Community Nurses & ICT Carers for the compassionate care given to Mum over the years and of late during her illness.

We are especially grateful to Canon Sean Durcan & Canon John Aveyard for the beautiful services & kind words, Sarah & Chris McTigue of McTigue Funeral Directors for the faultless & professional care they provided to the family, Melanie's Florist for the amazing flowers,

the Magnet Hotel & finally to the many friends and family

who attended the funeral.

Mum would have been very

humbled by your presence. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019