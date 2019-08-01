Home

Margaret Birkitt

Margaret Birkitt Notice
Birkitt Margaret Rose Passed away peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice on
16th July 2019 with her loving
family by her side aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife of Alan,
cherished Mum of Stephen,
Andrew and Joanne and beloved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 10:20am and afterwards for refreshments at Kings Croft Hotel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations greatfully received
for Cancer Research UK
and Wakefield Hospice.
All enquiries to
Jennings Funeral Services
on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019
