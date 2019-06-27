|
BEESE MARGARET On the 18th of June at 5 pm sadly passed away peacefully in
Castleford Lodge aged 85 years.
A loving Mum to Trevor and Glynn. Partner to Clifford Beese and a loving Grandma to five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral will be on Tuesday 9th July, service to be held at Wakefield Crematorium, 11.40am.
All donations to go Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
