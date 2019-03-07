|
|
|
SCOLTOCK Malcolm Pauline, Neil and Ian thank everyone who attended Malcolm's Funeral and for cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy on the sad bereavement of a dearly loved husband, dad, grandad, uncle, friend, colleague and neighbour. Grateful thanks for Morag for her comforting words and service
and to the Co-op for caring and professional arrangements
Also to nurses, doctors and carers and Kings Croft for refreshments, also for generous donations for Mesothelioma and Lung Nurses
of £600.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More