WADDINGTON Madge Of Castleford, passed away suddenly in Hospital on March 9th 2019,
aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, dearly loved mum of Claire and loving and much loved
grandma of Jordan. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday March 29th at 11.40am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone to join them afterwards at Redhill Sports and Social Club. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
