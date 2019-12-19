|
|
|
BROOKS Lorna Caroline Passed away peacefully at
Stella House, Pontefract on
4th December 2019 aged 102 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Giles Church, Pontefract on Thursday 2nd January at 12:15pm followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Talking Newspaper Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019