COULTOUS LINDA Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on November 25th 2019, aged 71 years. Dear wife of the late Michael, dearly loved mum of Andrew and James, very dear mother-in-law of Liz and Claire and loving and much loved grandma of Emme, Joshua and Hannah. Service to take place at Central Methodist Church on Tuesday December 17th at 10.30am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for the Prince of Wales Hospice and may be kindly left in the box provided in church or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 600074/552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019