BYFORD Linda
(née Massey) Aged 70, passed away peacefully at her home on 13th August 2019. Loving Mother to Philip and Sharon, Mother-in-law to Jenny, much loved Grandma to Poppy and Mason, Sister to Hilary and David and partner to Michael.
Funeral to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on 3rd September at 10.20am. Donations, if desired, to
Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract. Tel 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019