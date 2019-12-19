|
Bullough Lilian
(née Rotherforth) Of Whitwood.
Former bus driver of Arriva
in Castleford.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a brave fight against illness with her loving family by her side,
on the 15th December 2019,
aged 70 years.
The devoted wife of David,
a loving mam to Paula & Karen,
a special granny of Heather, Isobel, Luke & Joseph, a respected mother in law to Carl & Martin also a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th January with service
at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Age UK.
The family invite all afterwards for refreshments to Albion Street WMC (Irish Nash).
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019