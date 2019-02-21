|
LEECH Levi Joseph
(Joe) Peacefully on Sunday 10th February 2019 at Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 89, of Featherstone. Devoted husband of Muriel, beloved dad of John, Joe, Glyn, Steve and Phil,
loving grandad and great grandad.
"The greatest pigeon man in Yorkshire." Funeral service to take place in Featherstone Methodist Church on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 1.45pm prior to committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please however donations will be gratefully received for Dementia UK. Everyone welcome to join the family for refreshments at the B & S Club, Featherstone.
All enquiries please contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
