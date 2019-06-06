|
|
|
PRINCE Leslie Passed peacefully at Meadow Brook Manor on 24th May 2019,
aged 99 years
Beloved husband of the late Muriel Prince, father and grandad.
A funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Swillington on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1.30pm followed by refreshments at The Victoria Hotel Allerton Bywater.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to B V Cooke & Son Funeral Director
Tel. 01132862752
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
