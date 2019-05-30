Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Knottingley
22 Weeland Road
Knottingley, West Yorkshire WF11 8AH
01977 672 618
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:15
St Botolph's Church
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Leslie Maeer Notice
Maeer Leslie (of Knottingley) Passed away peacefully in Holyrood House on the 9th May aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Enid and Dad of Gillian and David.
The funeral service will be held on the 4th June at St Botolph's Church at 10.15am followed by the Committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in Leslie's memory will go to St Botolph's Church.
All enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley
on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
