Clarke Leslie (Les) Of Townville.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his devoted wife by his side on the 4th October 2019 aged 86 years.
The loving husband of Pat, a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, also a dear brother
& brother in law. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Monday 21st October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2-20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be kindly received
in aid of The Dr Jackson Fund.
Family request to all attending to
please wear something bright and to join them after the service for refreshments at The Kingscroft Hotel.
All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors, Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019