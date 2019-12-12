Home

Les Morris

Les Morris Notice
Morris Les Peacefully at home on
Saturday 30th November 2019,
surrounded by his loving family,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much loved dad of Phil and Nigel, father in law to Andrea and Joanne, devoted grandad to Rebecca
and Abigail.
Funeral service on
Friday 20th December 2019 at
Holy Cross Church, Airedale,
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be equally divided between Macmillan
and Holy Cross Church.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family at the Magnet Hotel.
For enquiries call T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019
