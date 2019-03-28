|
|
|
Whitwell Leonard Peacefully in Cymar House Care Home on Wednesday 20th March 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gladys and brother of the late Annie and the late Florrie, a kind uncle and great uncle to many.
Funeral service on
Monday 8th April 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 3:40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Age UK. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Kings Croft Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More