Mitchell Leonard Frederick Passed away peacefully in
Holyrood House on
the 19th June aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of
Christine and Father of Richard.
The funeral service will be held on the 1st July at St Botolph's Church at 12.30 followed by the Committal at Knottingley Cemetery at 13.30.
Donations in Leonard's memory will go to St Botolph's Church.
All enquiries to
Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
