McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
EXLEY Leonard (Len) Of Three Lane Ends, Castleford. Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 11th February 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of the late Kath, stepdad of Heather & Glen, a special grandad of Craig & Jamie, great grandad of Bradley & Logan, also a dear cousin of Audrey.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
