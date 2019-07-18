Home

Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:45
St Thomas' Church
Purston
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Kings Croft Hotel
Len Sykes Notice
Sykes Len Peacefully at home with his
loving family beside him, aged 85,
of Sykes Joiners, Purston.
Beloved husband of June and
dearly loved dad, father in law,
grandad and brother.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday 29th July 2019 at 10.45am
in St Thomas' Church, Purston,
followed by private family committal
at Pontefract crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations will be gratefully
received for Dementia UK.
Everybody is welcome to join the
family for refreshments after the
church service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquires please contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019
