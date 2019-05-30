|
MCMULLEN Kevin Passed away suddenly at home on 20th May 2019, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved Son of Margaret 'Peggy' and the late Mac. Cherished Brother to Susan, Angela, John and twin Brother
to Robert. Brother in law to David, Steve, Karen and Caroline.
Uncle and Great Uncle.
Kevin will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal to take place on Thursday 13th June at Chester Crematorium at 11:20a.m. Family flowers only please, however a donation in aid of the Hillsborough Charity Foundation would be gratefully received.
The Anderson Family have been entrusted with the arrangements. All enquiries to Anderson Family Run Funeral Directors, 11 Chester Road, Whitby Village, Ellesmere Port. Telephone: (0151) 357 2671
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
