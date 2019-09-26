|
|
|
Gallagher Kevin
Thomas of Whitwood aged
66 years died suddenly at home on Sunday 22nd September.
The beloved husband of Irene devoted and loving dad of Marc and Liam a dearly loved father-in-law, cherished and adored grandad and a very dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Kevin will be remembered with love, laughter and respect by all who knew him. A requiem
mass will be held in St Joseph
Church Castleford on Friday 11th
October at 12.00noon followed by
private family only cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Kevin for
Yorkshire Cancer Centre may be
left in the donation box at the
back of Church. Following the
mass mourners are invited to
make their way directly to Kings
Croft Hotel to await the family's
return. All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019