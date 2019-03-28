|
VAUGHAN KENNETH Of Pontefract, died in hospital after
a long illness on March 16th 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Pat, also will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, April 4th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
