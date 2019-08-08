|
STOREY KENNETH
Ken Of Ackworth, passed away on July 30th 2019, aged 85 years. Devoted and treasured husband of Angela. Dearly loved dad of Patricia, Neil, Allison and Jayne, and a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad, also a dear brother. Service and committal to take place at St. Cuthbert's Church, Ackworth on Tuesday, August 20th at 12.00 noon. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu please to be divided between R.N.L.I and The Prince of Wales Hospice and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019