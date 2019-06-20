Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Morgan

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Morgan Notice
Morgan Kenneth (Ken) Of Featherstone aged 93 years passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday 10th June 2019.
The beloved husband of the late Eileen Morgan, much loved dad of Hilary, dear father-in-law of David and cherished grandad to Andrew and Jonathan.
Ken will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation for Ken will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Care, may be left in the donation box as you leave the crematorium.
All enquiries please to R. J Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home Crofton 01924-860097.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.