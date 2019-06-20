|
Morgan Kenneth (Ken) Of Featherstone aged 93 years passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday 10th June 2019.
The beloved husband of the late Eileen Morgan, much loved dad of Hilary, dear father-in-law of David and cherished grandad to Andrew and Jonathan.
Ken will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation for Ken will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Care, may be left in the donation box as you leave the crematorium.
All enquiries please to R. J Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home Crofton 01924-860097.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
