Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00
St. Oswald's Church
Kenneth Huntington Notice
HUNTINGTON KENNETH Of Methley, passed away peacefully in the Prince of Wales Hospice on August 23rd 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted husband of Gladys, dearly loved dad of Janette and Stephen and very dear father-in-law of Graham and Susan, also a loving grandad and great-grandad. Service and committal to take
place at St. Oswald's Church on Wednesday September 4th at 12.00noon. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left
in the box provided in Church.
Enquiries to C. E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
