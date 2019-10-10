Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Scorah & Son
223 Leeds Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF3 3NF
01924 823116
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ball

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Ball Notice
BALL Kenneth "Ken" MJF Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
25th September 2019, aged 71 years.
An active member of Castleford & Pontefract District Lions Club for nearly 40 years.
Ken has many friends in the local community, who will remember him fondly and miss him dearly,
none more than his loving wife Lynn, son Andrew, daughter in law Joanne, grandsons Toby and Leo, sister in law Karen and brother David.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 1.40pm. Family flowers only, donations please in memory of Ken for The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK. Refreshments will be provided afterwards at The Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries to Lewis Scorah and Son. Tel: 01924 823116
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.