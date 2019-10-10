|
BALL Kenneth "Ken" MJF Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
25th September 2019, aged 71 years.
An active member of Castleford & Pontefract District Lions Club for nearly 40 years.
Ken has many friends in the local community, who will remember him fondly and miss him dearly,
none more than his loving wife Lynn, son Andrew, daughter in law Joanne, grandsons Toby and Leo, sister in law Karen and brother David.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 1.40pm. Family flowers only, donations please in memory of Ken for The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK. Refreshments will be provided afterwards at The Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries to Lewis Scorah and Son. Tel: 01924 823116
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019