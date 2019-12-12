Home

Ken Wood Notice
WOOD Ken Passed away at home in Castleford on December 8th 2019 aged 88.

Ken leaves behind his dear
wife Margaret, children
Stephen, Denise and Jennifer,
granddaughters Helen, Holly
and Hannah and great granddaughter Eliza Rose.
He will be sadly missed by all.

Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.

For funeral arrangements please contact Funeral Directors
T. Morritt 01977 553868.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Cancer Research UK
may be kindly left in the box
provided at the Crematorium.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019
