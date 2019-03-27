|
|
|
Markey Ken Aged 84 years of Market Rasen (formerly of Ackworth), peacefully passed away on 21st March, 2019. Much loved dad of Diane and Sally. Cherished grandad of Annie.
A service of Celebration
for his life will be held at
Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 8th April at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Poplars Amenity Fund, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More