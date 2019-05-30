Home

BASTOW KEN Of Pontefract, passed away on May 18th 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved dad of Richard and Clare and very dear father-in-law of Ann and Stephen. Loving grandad of Edward, Lizzie, Jake and Henry and much loved brother of David and Colin, also loved and will be sadly missed by Gloria. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, June 7th at 10.20am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone attending the service to join them afterwards at King's Croft Hotel. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
