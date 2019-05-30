|
|
|
OVERY Keith William Passed away peacefully
on 19th May, aged 84 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, South Kirkby on Tuesday 11th June at 12.15pm, followed by the committal
at Carr Lane Cemetery.
Refreshments will be
served afterwards at
The Grove, South Kirkby.
Flowers are welcome, or donations if desired will be gratefully received for RNLI Flamborough Lifeboat Station.
All enquiries to
A N Abraham Funeral Directors
on 01977 641315.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
