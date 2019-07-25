|
LUNN KEITH Aged 79 years, Of Castleford, passed away in hospital after a long illness on July 12th 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved dad of Geoff, Gary, Andrew, Karen and Kris and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving grandad and great-grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, August 5th at 11.40 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please to be divided between the Stroke Unit, Pinderfields Hospital and Prince of Wales Hospice, for which a box will be provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019