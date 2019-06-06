Home

DYE KEITH Of Castleford, passed away on May 24th 2019 aged 71 years. Loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Gen, son Ian and grandaughters Rachel and Chloe. Service to take place at St. Paul's Church, Glass Houghton on Monday, June 17th at 1.45 pm followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel Glass Houghton 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
