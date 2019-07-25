Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
18:00
St Josephs R.C. Church
Castleford
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:45
St Josephs R.C. Church
Castleford
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Featherstone Cemetery
Kathleen Reed Notice
REED Kathleen Monica Lord in your mercy, please pray for the repose of the soul of
Kathleen Monica Reed.
Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Priory Gardens Care Home, with her loving family by her side on the 16th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
A devoted auntie of Lynne & her partner Alex, a great aunt of Heidi, Gemma & partner David, a great great aunt of Caleb & Joseph, also a very dear friend of Barbara.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Kathleen will be received into
St Josephs R.C. Church, Castleford on Monday 12th August at 6.00pm.
The funeral service and
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 13th August at 12.45pm followed by burial at
Featherstone Cemetery.
Family flowers by request
only please.
Donations will be kindly received and divided between St Joseph's RC Church and PDSA.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors Castleford.
TEL-01977-555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019
