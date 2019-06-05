|
|
|
Popow Kathleen
nee Beaumont Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, on the
28th May 2019 aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Alex, a loving mam to Alex & Steffan, a dear mother in law to Sue and Joan, also a special gran of Ruby, Esta, Lucia, Rachael & James.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.
The funeral will take on Wednesday 12th June with service in Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Macmillan Nurses. The family invite all attending to join them after the service for refreshments to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 5, 2019
