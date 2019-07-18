Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kath Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kath Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Kath Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Kath
(née Brannan) Of Pontefract, passed away on
July 14th 2019, aged 93 years. Dear wife of the late Ken, dearly loved mam of Carol, Philip, Gillian, Keith and the late Susan and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 29th at 2.20 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Charity, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.