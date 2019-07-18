|
ATKINSON Kath
(née Brannan) Of Pontefract, passed away on
July 14th 2019, aged 93 years. Dear wife of the late Ken, dearly loved mam of Carol, Philip, Gillian, Keith and the late Susan and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 29th at 2.20 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Charity, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019