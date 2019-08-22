|
|
|
KURZOK Kate Clara
(Kitty) Margaret and their family would like to convey their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, cards, flowers and donations following the sad loss of Kitty. Also thanks to all hospital staff at Pinderfields and Dewsbury, The Laurels Care Home,
Father Robert, Barnsley Co-op for a very special funeral, The Royal British Legion, West End Working Mens Club and Mr Waterson of Waterson's Buses,
Thank you so much,
God bless you all
Margaret and family.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019