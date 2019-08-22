Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kate Kurzok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kate Kurzok

Notice

Kate Kurzok Notice
KURZOK Kate Clara
(Kitty) Margaret and their family would like to convey their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, cards, flowers and donations following the sad loss of Kitty. Also thanks to all hospital staff at Pinderfields and Dewsbury, The Laurels Care Home,
Father Robert, Barnsley Co-op for a very special funeral, The Royal British Legion, West End Working Mens Club and Mr Waterson of Waterson's Buses,
Thank you so much,
God bless you all
Margaret and family.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.