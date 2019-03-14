|
MITCHELL Karen
(née Anderson) Suddenly on
Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 62, of Featherstone.
Much loved wife of Pete, beloved daughter of Mick and Dot
and loving sister of Kevin.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 10.20am at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for the Renal Unit at
St James' Hospital. All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on
01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
