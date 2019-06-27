|
|
|
TURNER June Of Castleford, passed away on
June 18th 2019, aged 71 years.
Loved daughter of the late John and Phyllis and dear sister of the late Margaret, also much loved aunt of Karen. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, July 9th at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Multiple Sclerosis Society UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
Read More