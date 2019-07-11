|
SMITH JUNE VALERIE
(nee Whitton) Of Pontefract, passed away on
July 2nd 2019, aged 77 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Peter. Dearly loved mum of Tony, Ian and Catherine, also a loving nana, a much loved sister and very dear companion to Fleming. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, July 16th at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred, for Lymphoma Action, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019