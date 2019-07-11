Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Smith

Notice Condolences

June Smith Notice
SMITH JUNE VALERIE
(nee Whitton) Of Pontefract, passed away on
July 2nd 2019, aged 77 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Peter. Dearly loved mum of Tony, Ian and Catherine, also a loving nana, a much loved sister and very dear companion to Fleming. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, July 16th at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred, for Lymphoma Action, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.