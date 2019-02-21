|
|
|
KEAR Julie Sadly passed away with her
loving family by her side on
11th February 2019 aged 43 years.
Julie, the beloved partner of Mark Threadgold, the loving sister of Linda, Diane and Jacky, she will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 12.20 pm, no flowers please by request. Donations in memory of Julie may be made to Blue Cross for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 242444
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
