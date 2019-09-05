|
|
|
WILSON Judith Robert and Ian would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, cards and donations following the sad loss of Judith.
Also special thanks to the staff at Pinderfields hospital for the care Judith received, to Fr Durcan for a lovely service, to Gordon's Florist for the beautiful floral tribute and to
The Kings Croft for their hospitality. Finally thanks to Chris & Sarah McTigue at McTigue Funeral Directors for their compassion and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019