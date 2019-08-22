|
|
|
WILSON JUDITH ANN
nee Townend Of Pontefract,
formerly of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, with her
loving family by her side on the
8th August 2019, aged 77 years.
The devoted wife of Bob, a loving mum of Ian, a loved sister to Gary,
a special sister in law of Deborah, Anne, Dorothy & Barry, also a dearly loved auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 28th August with service in St Joseph's RC Church, Pontefract at 12.45pm,
followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers by request
only please. Donations will
be kindly received in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019