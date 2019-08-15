Home

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Joyce Ward Notice
Ward Joyce Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, with her
loving family by her side
on the 3rd August 2019,
aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Robert,
a much loved mam to
David, Debra & Donna,
also a special nanna.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 23rd August with service
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 1.40pm. Family flowers by
request only please.
Donations will be kindly received
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019
