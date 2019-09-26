|
|
|
Taylor Joyce Of Whitwood, formerly of
North Featherstone.
Passed away peacefully after a brave fight against illness, with her dearly loved family by her side on the 18th September 2019, aged 72 years.
The loving partner and best friend
of Peter, a devoted mum of Jayne & Paula, a special nana & great nana, also a much loved sister.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 1st October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers by request
only please.
Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019