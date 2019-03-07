Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
15:00
All Saints' Church
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
15:30
Pontefract Crematorium
SMITH Joyce Of Pontefract, passed away on February 20th 2019, aged 85 years. Dear wife of the late Kenneth, dearly loved mum of David and Ian and very dear mother-in-law of Kathryn, also loving grandmother of Natasha and Andrew and much loved sister of Anthea and sister-in-law of Bill. Service to take place at All Saints' Church on Wednesday, March 13th at 3.00 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 3.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
