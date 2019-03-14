|
Picken Joyce (nee Hill) Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on Monday 4th March 2019,
aged 92, of Featherstone.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
loving mam of Harry, Caroline and Mary, much loved mother in law
and treasured granny and
great granny.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 20th March at 10.20am at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service
at Green Lane WMC.
All enquiries please contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
