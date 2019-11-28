|
|
|
Burke Joyce
(nee Wright)
Of Castleford Passed away peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on the 24th November 2019,
aged 93 years.
The beloved and devoted wife of Jim, a dearly loved mum of
Yvonne and the late Linda,
a much loved nanna to Sarah, Tessa, Jonathan, Thomas and Richard, a dear great grandma and mother in law to Tony
and David, also a loved
sister of Joan and the late Doreen, George and Teddy.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral will take place
NEXT Tuesday 3rd December
with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Children with Cancer.
The family invite all attending
to join them after the service
for refreshments to
Methley Cricket Club.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019