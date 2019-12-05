Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Joseph Baker Notice
BAKER Joseph Sydney November 21st peacefully at the Beeches Care Home, Castleford
aged 78 years. The much loved husband of the late Maureen,
loving dad of Michelle and Ian, adored grandad of Kirk, Sarah,
Katie and Christopher and
a very dear great grandad.
The funeral service for
Joseph will take place at
Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
