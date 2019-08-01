|
|
|
Ward John (Jack) Peacefully on Thursday 18th July 2019 aged 86 of Featherstone.
Loving husband of Enid,
loved and respected step father of Gareth, father in law of Pat, dearly loved grandad and great grandad, and much loved brother of Walter, Maurice, May, Janet, Isabell and the late Doreen, June and Jean.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 10.20am at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society.
Everybody welcome for refreshments after the service
at The Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019