TAYLOR JOHN MICHAEL Mick, formerly of Castleford and retired ambulance driver, passed away in hospital on May 17th 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, dearly loved dad of Sue, Bev and Neil and very dear father-in-law of Matt and Davina, also loving grandad of Lisa, Mark, Ryan and Zak and great-grandad of Lloyd, Dylan, Taylor and Carys. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, June 5th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
